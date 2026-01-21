GovCon Intelligence

GovCon Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly MathNerd's avatar
Holly MathNerd
15h

I have studied the NAICS codes of the 8(a) companies extensively. There are several niches only being filled by 8(a) companies. Just what we need, right? Take a sledgehammer to small, mostly veteran-owned businesses and create MORE dependence on China. It's all so pointlessly stupid.

Reply
Share
Dean Koppel's avatar
Dean Koppel
13h

Sam. Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t one of the provisions for ANC’s participation in the 8(a) program granting access to oil located on ANC land? Wouldn’t repeal of the 8(a) program also void that agreement?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Le
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Le Law PLLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture