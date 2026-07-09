GovCon Intelligence

GovCon Intelligence

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Shauna Weatherly's avatar
Shauna Weatherly
6d

Yours is the run down I've been patiently waiting for. Thank you, Sam. I will be citing it in an upcoming white paper in progress now on the state of the WOSB program.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
6d

The tribal entity note is an interesting editorial choice to make while claiming with a straight face they aren’t a target of their attacks on the 8A program…..

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