GovCon Intelligence

GovCon Intelligence

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Major Clark's avatar
Major Clark
2d

Interesting. Have you examined the impact of this transition on Alaskan Native American businesses? What are the characteristics of the small business sole winners?

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Shauna Weatherly's avatar
Shauna Weatherly
2d

Another great article with data to back it up. Sam, you stand above the rest of us in your analysis and unique perspective. And...your IDIQ expert is right. Now with the "once an 8(a), always an 8(a)" thought process removed, take what went to individual socio-economic groups and make it SB set-aside. More opportunity BUT also a bigger competition pool (and more offers). Not always bad but can add to the timelines for award depending on how the solicitation is structured.

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