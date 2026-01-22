On this episode of the GovCon Intelligence podcast, Sam and Christine Williams cover the current state of the SBA 8(a) program, focusing on recent administrative challenges, fraud allegations, and the specific role of Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs).

The SBA 8(a) Data Call and Data Security. The discussion begins with Christine describing the recent SBA 8(a) data call as “awful” due to a portal that was unequipped for large contracts, resulting in slow performance and timeouts. She expresses distress over an SBA proclamation that the submitted data was not proprietary, raising concerns about the protection of sensitive information and social security numbers. Sam notes the possibility of the SBA using third-party vendors like Palantir for forensic analysis, which raises further questions about data security for 8(a) participants.

Debunking Fraud and Misconceptions. The speakers address recent reports of fraud within the program, with Sam clarifying that actual fraud figures are significantly lower—estimated between $22,000 and $13 million—than the “click bait” figures of $550 million often cited. They emphasize that the 8(a) program is not a “giveaway” but is highly competitive, with some estimates suggesting four out of five firms never receive a contract award. To counter negative narratives, they highlight 8afacts.org, a resource that tracks the program’s significant economic and job impact across various congressional districts.

The Role of Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs). Christine explains the historical context of ANC participation in the 8(a) program, noting it was established through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) as a negotiated exchange for land and pipeline rights. She highlights that the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed the status of ANCs as tribal organizations entitled to self-determination. The speakers also discuss Alaska’s strategic military importance, noting that the state receives over $10 billion in defense money.

Demographic Shifts and Political Scrutiny. The conversation shifts to the 2023 change in SBA rules that removed racial presumptions for social disadvantage. This change has led to a 50% increase in participation by white male-owned firms and a high level of participation among service-disabled veterans. Despite these shifts toward objective standards, the program faces new scrutiny from the Department of War. Sam and Christine discuss a video by Secretary Pete Hegseth that targets sole-source contracts exceeding $20 million, a threshold that primarily affects ANCs and tribes. Christine warns that this targeted scrutiny could create a “chilling effect” for contracting officers, even though 8(a) sole-source awards provide unmatched procurement speed.

Proposed Reforms and Conclusion. In closing, the participants suggest several reforms to improve the program’s transparency and palatability:

Implementing electronic reporting systems for subcontracting compliance.

Developing a “TSA pre-check” style pre-vetting process for qualified firms.

Formalizing social disadvantage through objective standards like poverty levels in specific zip codes or veteran status.

Encouraging small businesses to adopt corporate compliance programs based on Department of Justice guidelines: https://www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-fraud/page/file/937501/dl?inline=

The episode concludes with an emphasis on the lethality and efficiency that 8(a) firms bring to the government and a recommendation for listeners to use 8afacts.org as a resource for verified data.

About the Guest

Christine Williams is a principal at Outlook Law in Anchorage, Alaska. She was named one of America’s Top 50 Lawyers for her work on government contracts in Alaska. She is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and a former adjunct law professor at Seattle University School of Law’s Alaska Campus.

Relevant Links

Outlook Law: outlooklaw.com

8a Facts: 8Afacts.org

An Open Letter to Sec. Hegseth (Holly MathNerd)

DOJ Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs: https://www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-fraud/page/file/937501/dl?inline=

Sam Le counsels small businesses through government contracting matters, including bid protests, contract compliance, small business certifications, and procurement disputes. Sam obtained his law degree from the University of Virginia and formerly served as SBA's director of procurement policy.

This video is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.