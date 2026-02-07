Trump Isn't Done Reshaping the SBA (with Robb Wong)

Robb Wong was the government’s top small-business advocate in the first Trump Administration, working closely with former SBA Administrator Linda McMahon. He joins Sam on GovCon Intelligence to discuss the Trump Administration’s posture toward small-businesss contractors, the 8(a) data call, and his outlook for 2026.

Guest Background

Robb Wong served as the government’s leading advocate for small business contractors in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2020 under SBA Administrator Linda McMahon. He currently runs FedSolve, a platform supporting high-performing small businesses in IT, professional services, and construction.

SBA Achievements: During his tenure, federal small business utilization goals were exceeded for four consecutive years, and the market grew to over $240 billion.

Key Policy Wins: Robb formalized the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification program, initiated the transfer of the VA’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) program to the SBA, and shaped the current SBA Mentor-Protégé program.



The “Trump 2.0” Administration and SBA Policy

Administrative Approach: Robb observes that the current administration is operating differently than the first but hopes they remain faithful to the same goals. His philosophy during Trump 1.0 was to strictly follow the law.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Cuts: Robb generally supports the concept of smaller government and procurement reform but criticizes the “ham-handed” execution of recent cuts.

Staff Reductions: The SBA’s Office of Government Contracting and Business Development (GCBD) staff was reduced from approximately 80 employees to 40, according to Robb.

Impact: Robb notes that losing key personnel hurts the agency’s ability to process actions and support the warfighter.

The Hegseth Memo and DEI Scrutiny

The Memo: Sam discusses a memo from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directing a review of all small business set-asides over $20 million for cost efficiency, questioning the DEI focus.

Robb’s Reaction: Robb suggests Hegseth’s memo parrots language from a recent SBA press release. While the industry fears the 8(a) program will be eliminated, Robb argues the program is grounded in the Small Business Act and 13 CFR regulations.

Removing DEI: Robb agrees with the administration’s move to remove DEI as a criteria for 8(a), emphasizing that admission should not be based on race alone.



Status of the 8(a) Program: Freezes and Audits

Approval Freeze: Sam notes that there have been zero 8(a) approvals since August 15, 2025. This is due to a change in processing and a slowdown rather than an outright termination of the program.

The Data Call: The SBA has shifted resources from processing applications to conducting audits and data calls.

Survival Rates: Robb helped firms successfully navigate the data call by ensuring their submissions were complete and on time, warning that incomplete submissions would result in removal.

Future Scrutiny (Economic & Social Disadvantage):

Economic Disadvantage: Robb predicts the next wave of audits will focus on economic disadvantage thresholds. He advises firms to verify their numbers and prepare explanations.

Social Disadvantage: The administration may scrutinize narratives. The “two incidents” rule is weak, Robb says, compared to the requirement of “chronic and longstanding” disadvantage.

White Male Eligibility: Robb clarifies that white males have historically been able to enter the 8(a) program through a social disadvantage narrative. That makes new guidance on “illegal DEI” redundant to existing regulations.

Market Environment and Predictions for 2026

CIO-SP4 Cancellation: Robb predicts what will come out of the cancellation of the CIO-SP4 contract vehicle.

Mentor-Protégé & Joint Ventures: Robb continues to advocate for the Mentor-Protégé program. He advises firms to form joint ventures to combine capabilities (”Mighty Mouse and Superman”) and pursue small-business contracts.

Advice for Small Businesses

Change the Pitch: Robb emphasizes that companies must stop leading with their certifications (e.g., “I’m 8(a)”). Instead, they must lead with quality, problem-solving, and past performance.

Do the Homework: Businesses must conduct deep market research, understanding agency missions and specific program problems using public information.

Business Development: Companies must actively engage contracting officers by proving they can solve specific problems, rather than relying solely on status.

About the Guest

Robb Wong is the founder and principal of FedSolve, an advisory service for high-performing small businesses. He served as the White House-appointed SBA Associate Administrator for Government Contracting and Business Development from 2017 to 2020.

With 20 years of Federal legal experience, Sam Le counsels small businesses through government contracting matters, including bid protests, contract compliance, small business certifications, and procurement disputes. Sam obtained his law degree from the University of Virginia and formerly served as SBA’s director of procurement policy. His website is www.samlelaw.com.

This video is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.