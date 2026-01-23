Who are the 1,000 firms suspended by SBA--plus Q&A

Links mentioned:

Dave Zvenyach: “The 8(a) Dustup”

SBA: “SBA Issues Clarifying Guidance That Race-Based Discrimination is Not Tolerated in the 8(a) Program”

SBA 8(a) Program Mandate

SBA Small Business Search

City Journal: “They Systematically Discriminate Against One Group: White Men.”

Below is an auto-generated summary of a live video.

This episode discusses recent developments and heightened scrutiny surrounding the Small Business Administration's (SBA) 8(a) program. Sam touches upon the announcement by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth regarding a review of sole source contracts, leading to an intense week of actions by SBA. Key points include the recent data call for 4,300 8(a) firms requiring submission of 39 documents, SBA's suspension of over 1,000 firms for lack of response, and new guidance which states that race-based discrimination is not tolerated. Sam also goes over the removal of the guide for demonstrating social disadvantage, implications for new applicants, and a controversial article claiming no 8(a) contracts were awarded to white men between 2020-2023.

Sam discusses the suspension of firms, the efficiency of sole-source contracts, the program's historical context, and upcoming reviews that could impact the program. Audience questions address the suspension appeal process and broader application of sole source authority.



Topics

Introduction to Recent Developments in the 8(a) Program

SBA's Data Call and Immediate Consequences

New Mandates and Social Disadvantage Criteria

Race-Neutral Administration and Social Disadvantage Narratives

Reverse Discrimination and White Men in the 8(a) Program

Suspensions and Their Impact on the 8(a) Program

Q&A and Final Thoughts