Welcome to GovCon Intelligence by Sam Le. What do I do here? Here’s one reader’s description:

It’s an amazingly easy to read but very thorough explanation of all the hot FAR topics. (Shauna Weatherly)

In addition to FAR changes, GovCon Intelligence brings you legal updates, small-business regulatory developments, and data analysis.

About Sam Le

I have two decades of experience helping small businesses navigate the complex world of government contracting and federal procurement. My special expertise is in SBA programs, size and affiliation, and certification eligibility.

My unique perspective comes from having been a member of the Federal government’s career senior executive service, where I was one of only two people to ever serve as SBA’s director of procurement policy. In that role, I led the Federal government's small-business regulatory, size, and advocacy programs. My advocacy efforts helped push Federal contracts to small businesses to over $180 billion annually, a 50% increase. For that accomplishment, the American Small Business Chamber of Commerce named me their Small Business Champion.

You can contact me through my website. I offer easy-to-schedule consults so you can get help immediately with your legal issue.

Legal Expertise

I started my own law practice in July 2025. My legal achievements include:

Successfully representing the small business position in briefs for the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in Kingdomware Technologies v. United States (2016). One of the justices cited my position during oral argument.

Litigating hundreds of cases before the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and Small Business Administration Office of Hearings and Appeals (SBA OHA). In particular, at OHA, I have appeared in 55 published cases, which is more than just about any other attorney out there.

Practicing before the Board of Contract Appeals, where I won my client a successful result after full discovery and a hearing.

I went to undergrad and law school at the University of Virginia, where I won the moot court competition. Prior to joining the SBA, I was an attorney at Wiley, a large D.C. law firm. I am licensed to practice in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Currently, I am in my fifth year as the co-chair of the American Bar Association’s Small Business Committee.

Data and Innovation

In addition to my legal practice, I am an experienced data analyst. I was the sole developer of the Small Business Data Hub, a reactive set of dashboards for quickly getting small-business contracting data from SBA.gov. I also conducted all the data analysis for the SBA’s annual procurement scorecard, which grades each Federal agency on its contracting with small businesses.

In my spare time, when I’m not running, I code, primarily in Python. My data dashboards also use SQL, dbt, and Streamlit. I am intimately familiar with all the Federal contracting databases, including FPDS and SAM, and I take advantage of cloud tools, including Snowflake and Amazon S3.

What You'll Find Here

Deep-Dive Analysis: Weekly comprehensive examinations of major policy shifts and regulatory changes, including their real-world implications. Recent topics include a deep dive into the FAR Overhaul of Part 19, a comparison of the new DOT DBE narrative requirement against SBA’s existing requirement, and a data breakdown of how GSA will award small-business contracts.

Quick Intelligence: Timely updates on regulatory developments, GAO decisions, court cases, and agency announcements. This was the first publication anywhere to analyze the DOT’s decision to start requiring narratives from DBE participants. For near-daily updates, check out the Notes tab online or in the app. That’s where I post brief summaries of cases and new developments.

Data-Driven Insights: I track trends in government contracting—from the rise of entity-owned businesses in the 8(a) program to shifting patterns in the mentor-protege program.

Whether you're tracking the FAR Overhaul’s impact, deciphering SBA’s size and affiliation rules, or tracking changes to the 8(a) program, GovCon Intelligence provides the analysis you need to stay ahead in Federal contracting.

Contact Me

