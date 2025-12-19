GovCon Intelligence

GovCon Intelligence

Home
Podcast
Notes
Give
Meet
Archive
About
The truth about 8(a) and ANCs (with Christine Williams)
And ideas to reform the program amid DEI-based scrutiny
  Sam Le
53:33
How Hegseth's "sledgehammer" video could change control of the U.S. Senate
The 2026 midterms run through Alaska, and Alaska Native Corporations are most under scrutiny in the "line-by-line" review
  Sam Le
Transcript: Secretary of War Hegseth announces a "line-by-line" review of 8(a) contracts
The Department spent $15.5 billion with the 8(a) program in 2025
  Sam Le
The small-business M&A cliff should have never happened
After January 16, large businesses won't be able to win set-asides by buying smalls
  Sam Le
What SBA says it will do with the 8(a) data call (with Matt Schoonover)
The agency estimates a $32 million burden, gives "no assurance of confidentiality," and plans to publish findings in a press release
  Sam Le
39:03
Small business contracting dropped in 2025. Unless you were an 8(a).
Despite all the scrutiny, the 8(a) program surged last year—by how much depends on what number SBA picks to publish
  Sam Le

December 2025

November 2025

© 2026 Sam Le Law PLLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture