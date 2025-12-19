GovCon Intelligence
The truth about 8(a) and ANCs (with Christine Williams)
And ideas to reform the program amid DEI-based scrutiny
10 hrs ago
•
Sam Le
53:33
How Hegseth's "sledgehammer" video could change control of the U.S. Senate
The 2026 midterms run through Alaska, and Alaska Native Corporations are most under scrutiny in the "line-by-line" review
21 hrs ago
•
Sam Le
21
3
2
Transcript: Secretary of War Hegseth announces a "line-by-line" review of 8(a) contracts
The Department spent $15.5 billion with the 8(a) program in 2025
Jan 17
•
Sam Le
12
The small-business M&A cliff should have never happened
After January 16, large businesses won't be able to win set-asides by buying smalls
Jan 15
•
Sam Le
7
1
What SBA says it will do with the 8(a) data call (with Matt Schoonover)
The agency estimates a $32 million burden, gives "no assurance of confidentiality," and plans to publish findings in a press release
Jan 8
•
Sam Le
9
1
39:03
Small business contracting dropped in 2025. Unless you were an 8(a).
Despite all the scrutiny, the 8(a) program surged last year—by how much depends on what number SBA picks to publish
Jan 6
•
Sam Le
9
December 2025
Closing out 2025 with 8(a) audit questions and a FAR Overhaul update
Watch now | Plus caselaw on SBIR Phase III, the MAS 8(a) pool, COCs, and the "once 8(a), always 8(a) rule"
Dec 19, 2025
•
Sam Le
8
1
35:36
The fraud that could bring down the 8(a) program wasn't for millions. It was $22,000.
SBA is auditing every 8(a) firm, but it's not because of hundreds of millions in fraudulent contracts
Dec 16, 2025
•
Sam Le
9
4
1
What SBA is probably looking for in the 8(a) audit
Five regulatory areas that SBA may be examining in reviewing 8(a) documents
Dec 5, 2025
•
Sam Le
10
1
18:19
Regulate First, Listen Later: The FAR Overhaul's Procedural Problem
Agencies went ahead with the FAR Overhaul before notice-and-comment. But there's still time to make up for that.
Dec 2, 2025
•
Sam Le
2
2
November 2025
Courts asked to review constitutionality of the 8(a) program and race-based presumptions
Plus GAO cases on NAICS and the limitations on subcontracting, and Q&A
Nov 20, 2025
•
Sam Le
6
25:47
The false choice between veteran-owned and disadvantaged businesses
In fact, two-thirds of veteran-owned businesses qualify as "disadvantaged"
Nov 13, 2025
•
Sam Le
6
2
